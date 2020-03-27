Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'We Can and We Will', Spreads Positivity Amid the Pandemic Panic With Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic) 

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It has been a difficult few weeks for everyone with the coronavirus outbreak leading to lockdowns for several countries. Given that among the key preventive measures to keep the virus away has been social distancing and isolation, everyone being quarantined at home has certainly put everyone in a gloomy mood. Amid these tough times, celebrities from all over have been trying their best to bring some positivity for their fans with their social media posts. We have been seeing them do their everyday household chores and it has been a time that they have been their personal best with fans. COVID-19 Lockdown: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Candid Pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Bathrobes, Urges Fans to Be Home.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram debut has been recent, the actress has done amazingly well by giving us a glimpse into her 'quarantine life' and also given us lessons on 'social distancing'. The actress recently took to Instagram to give out a great message about looking at the brighter side and always believing in the light. The "We'll get through this" message is total winner and much-needed at this point. In the picture shared by Kareena, she is seen standing back-facing while the lights shine in her background.

Check Out the Post Here:

We have to say the actress has been finding unique ways to guide her fans and keep them positive amid this crisis. Not long ago, the actress had posted an adorable childhood picture of herself and turned it into a meme to school everyone on 'social distancing'. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Missing ‘French Fries’ in Her Self-Quarantine Time and We Totally Get the ‘Junk’ Feeling (Read Post).

Other celebs too have been doing their bit as they are letting us in on how they are coping with the pandemic panic with their social media posts.