COVID-19 Lockdown: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Candid Pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Bathrobes, Urges Fans to Be Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic is real and people across the globe are finding their own ways to deal with the situation. Not just us, even celebrities are trying their best to stay indoors and follow the lockdown guidelines issued by the government. While some celebs are posting workout videos, some are sharing cooking videos whereas a few are teasing fans with their own selfie. And now, it's Kareena Kapoor Khan who has joined the league and recently posted a candid picture featuring Saif Ali and Khan and Taimur. Bebo via her post has appealed her fans to be responsible and be home. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Missing ‘French Fries’ in Her Self-Quarantine Time and We Totally Get the ‘Junk’ Feeling (Read Post).

Sharing a picture of Saif and Tim in bathrobes walking in the lobby of probably a hotel, Bebo gave the message to stay indoors during the COVID-19 crisis. In the photo, while we can't see the two boys faces, what's exciting is the 'hands up' gesture of baby Tim while walking. In her post, she also tagged PM Narendra Modi and CM of Maharashtra. She captioned the adorable image as, “Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown #InThisTogether @narendramodi @adityathackeray @cmomaharashtra_ @my_bmc”. Indeed, a fun way to send a message across fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Instagram Official, Teases Fans With a Smouldering Hot Pic!

Check Out The Post By Kareena Below:

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut some weeks back and has been quite active on the platform. The girl in her self-isolation time has been sharing snippets from her daily life on IG and entertaining fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen Angrezi Medium and Good Newwz. Stay tuned!