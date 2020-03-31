Arjun Kapoor Shares an Adorable Throwback Post With Sister Anshula Kapoor, Calls Her His 'Isolation Partner' Since 1990 (View Pic)

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the recent coronavirus outbreak putting everyone on lockdown, celebrities are using this time to learn new things and also up their social media game by taking part in fun TikTok challenges and also giving us a rare insight into their lives with all the fun videos. While we have seen a host of Bollywood stars doing house chores, we are loving how Arjun Kapoor is spending his time at home by going through some old photo albums. The actor has been sharing some fun throwback pictures from his childhood and it has been a delight to watch that. In his recent post too, the Panipat star shared an adorable picture of himself along with sister Anshula Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor Posts a Heartfelt Note Remembering His Mother, Mona Kapoor on Her 8th Death Anniversary.

In his latest Instagram picture, Arjun is seen sitting with his little sister sitting on his lap and we have to say both the Kapoor siblings look adorable. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "Isolating Together since 1990.

@anshulakapoor (Yes, that’s a car painted on my cupboard just don’t ask why). There's no doubt that Arjun and Anshula are one of the cutest Bollywood siblings who are always supportive of each other and have the sweetest things to say about the other. Their amazing bond is evident from their posts and we bet the duo are enjoying this family time amid the lockdown. Arjun Kapoor's Throwback Picture of a Handwritten Poem For His Late Mother Will Get You Teary-Eyed (View Tweets).

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Post Here:

Not only are fans going gaga over Arjun and Anshula's childhood picture but also their friends from the industry. While Tiger Shroff wrote, "So cute" on Arjun's picture, there were several others who left heart emojis. Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the post revealing the story behind the 'car on the wall' in the picture as he wrote, "That’s because u loved cars even your bed was a car." We are certainly enjoying these adorable posts from celebs and they sure are a breath of fresh air amid all the gloom brought by coronavirus.