Arjun Kapoor Posts a Heartfelt Note Remembering His Mother, Mona Kapoor on Her 8th Death Anniversary

Arjun Kapoor with Family (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world is currently facing a grim situation in the name of the deadly coronavirus. Owing to the scare, people are under house arrest self-quarantining and sharing updates via social media. At this time of the hour, the only safe way to connect with one and all is going the digital way. Not just common man, even Bollywood celebs are practising self-isolation in their heavenly abode. And recently while surfing the web, we came across actor Arjun Kapoor's latest heartfelt post which is dedicated to his late mom, Mona Kapoor. It was on this day (March 25) that the star's maa breathed her last due to cancer. Arjun Kapoor's Throwback Picture of a Handwritten Poem For His Late Mother Will Get You Teary-Eyed (View Tweets).

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a throwback picture which sees himself along with his mom and sister wherein the trio can be seen laughing it out loud. During his self-quarantine time, Arjun remembered his mother on her 8th death anniversary and explained how 'the world has come to a standstill now but his Anshula’s world was shattered when she left' them. FYI, Arjun's mother, Mona passed away a few months before the actor's Bollywood debut alongside Parineeti Chopra with Ishaqzaade. Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor turn Muse for Anamika Khanna's New Collection at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Kolkata (View Pics).

Check Out Arjun's Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun will be next seen opposite her debut heroine Parineeti in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which was supposed to release in March but got pushed further due to the ongoing pandemic. The lad has also been making news for his mushy love affair with Malaika Arora. Stay tuned!