Arvind Joshi, Gujarati theatre artist and Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi's father passed away on January 29, 2021. He was 84 and died to age-related complications. The deceased breathed his last at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in Juhu. The sad news was confirmed by Komal Nahta's Film Information. Arvind Joshi was a popular face in showbiz but moreover was known for his theatre work. Some of his renowned Bollywood movies include Apmaan Ki Aag, Sholay and Ittefaq. Cicely Tyson Dies at 96: Zendaya, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Mourn the Demise of the Iconic Actress.

Arvind Joshi is survived by his wife and two children namely Sharman and Mansi. Talking to ABP News, Prem Chopra, a family member of the deceased said, “Arvind was a very good-natured person. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for the last 2 weeks as his health condition worsened due to the age-related complications. His contribution to Gujarati theatre will always be remembered.” Cloris Leachman, Oscar and Emmy Winning Actress, Dies at 94.

Earlier, Sharman had expressed in an interview with IANS that he feels sorry for not staying connected to filmy families. "I still feel like an outsider," he had said. "I understand that but I do feel a little sorry for me sometimes, that I was not connected to a film industry family. I was born into a theatre family, though, so I have plenty of experience on that front," he added. Mira Furlan, Babylon 5 Actress, Dies at 65 Due to West Nile Virus.

Reportedly, the last rites of Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi will be performed at the cremation ground in Vile Parle, Mumbai as per Hindu traditions. May his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).