Veteran actress and a popular face from the 90s, Mira Furlan breathed her last on January 20. The actress’ team updated this sad news on her Twitter handle yesterday (Jan 22). Her family also confirmed Mira’s death and told BBC News that the Croatian actress died due to complications with West Nile Virus. "She was a woman full of kindness, strength and compassion,” the statement read. “She died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles, surrounded by her family," it further added. As soon as this news broke online, fans and fraternity friends of the actress mourned the loss. Narendra Chanchal Dies at 80: Ranvir Shorey, Daler Mehndi and Others Mourn the Demise of the Iconic Bhajan Singer.

However, it was Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski who was among the first ones to react to the demise news and paid a moving tribute to the late star. He took to Twitter and shared a long post which mentioned how he was aware of the actress' fading health. “We kept hoping that she would improve. Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5, and we are all devastated by the news,” a part of his message read. Mishti Mukherjee, Bengali Actress, Dies Due to Kidney Failure.

It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021

Apart from the above mentioned famous shows, Mira also has appeared in multiple award-winning films such as When Father Was Away on Business and The Abandoned. She also had essayed the role, Ankica Vidmar, in When Father Was Away on Business that won her Palme d'Or at the 1985 Cannes Film Festival. The deceased is survived by her husband Goran Gajić and their son Marko Lav Gajić. May her soul rest in peace.

