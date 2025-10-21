Mumbai, October 21: Anupam Kher has mourned the loss of legendary actor-comedian Asrani, who passed away aged 84 on Monday. The veteran actor remembered him as a large-hearted person who brought immense laughter and joy to the world through his work. Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself talking about Asrani, whose real name was Govardhan Asrani. For the caption, he wrote: “Dearest #AsraniJi! Thank you for making the world a better place to be in with your persona!! On and off screen! We will miss you in physical form! But cinema and your ability to make people laugh will keep you alive for years to come! Om Shanti!”

Sharing his personal memories of the late star, Anupam shared he was deeply saddened by the news of Asrani’s passing. “A while ago, I got to know that Mr. Asrani is leaving, and I was very saddened. I was very saddened because last week, I had a conversation with him. He came to my acting school and wanted to take a class, a master class. And he was travelling; he was saying that he was shooting. Was he in Surat or where was he?” Reminiscing about Asrani’s warmth, he said: “A lot of people usually know him as a great comic actor, but maybe a lot of people don't know that Mr. Asrani was a teacher at FTII, the Film and Television Institute of India, and he has been the teacher of a lot of great artists. Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84: From Jaipur Roots to ‘Sholay’ Fame, Remembering the Comic Legend Who Defined Generations of Laughter.

“He was a very learned person, very jolly, of course, off-screen also, and he was a very generous person — very large-hearted and helpful.” The actor shared that he has “done a lot of films with him.” “We used to shoot together for a lot of days in the South — Hindi films, Telugu films — in Hyderabad, Chennai. He used to walk very fast on Juhu Beach in the morning,” wrote Anupam. The actor recalled how Asrani would never talk to anyone when he used to walk. “The problem with somebody going from your life is that you remember everything about him in a flashback. He was a good guy. I feel sad. Everybody has to go, but when someone goes to the movies, their life is chronicled.”

“You see them in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films; we have seen them in Hrishikesh’s films, then of course in Sholay and many other films. You see the gradual process of a man getting older, but the spirit of Asrani ji was always younger. I know that he will be remembered for his work, but I will remember him for the kind of person that he was.” Anupam expressed his gratitude to Asrani for making the world a “better place to live.” “Om Shanti, Asrani ji. Thank you for making the world a better place to live. Thank you for making people laugh. There is a need for laughter in life. Thank you. Om Shanti.” ‘Left Us All in Deep Sorrow’: Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84 After Prolonged Illness; Family Issues FIRST Heartfelt Statement Remembering the ‘King of Laughter’ (View Post).

Asrani passed away due to a chest infection, at 3 PM on October 20, as per his manager. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday. The official Instagram account handler of the actor shared the post with regards to the actor's demise. They wrote, "The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor. The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

