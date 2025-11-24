Bollywood cinema has lost one of its most enduring legends. Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most handsome and versatile stars - fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood - passed away at the age of 89. The veteran actor had been ailing for some time but continued to appear in films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Teri Baaton Mein Aisi Uljha Jiya, and the upcoming Ikkis.

Few stars have loomed as large over Indian cinema as Dharmendra, a man who combined raw masculinity with irresistible charm to become one of Bollywood’s most beloved icons. Born Dharam Singh Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali, Punjab, he rose from humble beginnings to embody the quintessential Hindi film hero - sometimes tough and heroic, sometimes tender and romantic, often both. His journey from a village schoolmaster’s son to one of India’s most adored screen legends was a story of ambition, perseverance, and hard work.

Debuting with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960), Dharmendra showcased remarkable versatility (which, unfortunately, the actor kind off dropped when he did a string of forgotten B and C grade films in the late 90s and 2000s) - seamlessly shifting from the sensitive lover in Bandini, Anupama and Khamoshi to the rugged action hero of Phool Aur Patthar, Jugnu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Sholay. His on-screen and off-screen partnership with Hema Malini became the stuff of Bollywood folklore, with classics like Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, and Sholay immortalising their chemistry.

Beyond the screen, Dharmendra was celebrated for his humility, warmth, and unpretentious nature. He nurtured a film legacy through his children - Sunny and Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and nephew Abhay Deol - all of whom carried forward his cinematic spirit.

As India mourns his passing, here’s a look back at ten of Dharmendra’s most iconic roles that defined his timeless career:

1. Captain Bahadur Singh – Haqeeqat (1964)

Dharmendra in Haqeeqat

Dharmendra’s Captain Bahadur Singh stood as a tragic emblem of courage and sacrifice in the face of hopelessness. Set against the bleak backdrop of the Sino-Indian War, his portrayal captured both the stoicism and sorrow of a soldier torn between duty and loss, while sharing the screen with the great Balraj Sahni. Fittingly, his final film, Ikkis, is also a war drama.

2. Satyapriya Acharya – Satyakam (1969)

Dharmendra in Satyakam

As the idealistic engineer Satyapriya Acharya, Dharmendra delivered what many consider his finest performance. His portrayal of a man crippled by moral rigidity in a corrupt world was deeply poignant. Under Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s direction, Dharmendra’s restraint and inner torment gave the film its quiet power, while earning Satyakam a National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film. Thanks to its themes, Satyakam and Dharmendra's performance feel relevant even in these times.

3. Shankar – Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

Dharmendra in Yaadon Ki Baaraat

In Nasir Hussain’s musical drama, Dharmendra played Shankar, a vengeful yet emotionally scarred elder brother. His brooding intensity was offset by moments of heartbreaking vulnerability, especially in the iconic title song sequence, where his longing and restraint after seeing his brothers reunite spoke louder than words.

4. Parimal Tripathi – Chupke Chupke (1975)

Dharmendra in Chupke Chupke

Dharmendra’s comic timing reached its peak in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Chupke Chupke, where he played the mischievous Parimal Tripathi, a botany professor who poses as a driver to outwit his in-laws. With impeccable Hindi diction and charm, his playful alter-ego turn as Pyare Mohan Illahabadi remains a comedy classic that still feels fresh today.

5. Veeru – Sholay (1975)

Dharmendra and Amjad Khan in Sholay

No tribute to Dharmendra is complete without Sholay. As the carefree, loyal and endlessly lovable Veeru, he lit up the screen alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s stoic Jai. Whether professing love to Basanti atop a water tank or fighting dacoits with fearless grit, Dharmendra’s Veeru embodied humour, romance, and heroism in perfect sync.

6. Dharam Singh – Dharam Veer (1977)

Dharmendra in Dharam Veer

In this swashbuckling fantasy, Dharmendra portrayed Dharam Singh, a gypsy warrior unaware of his royal bloodline. He played the part with full-throttle energy, charisma, and an undeniable regal flair. His camaraderie with Jeetendra and his iconic cloak-and-tunic look remain unforgettable in Bollywood’s grand masala cinema tradition.

7. SS Kumar – Shalimar (1978)

Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman in Shalimar

As the suave master thief SS Kumar, Dharmendra exuded sophistication and cunningness. The film’s international appeal was matched by his controlled performance, which balanced charm with mystery. His climactic heist sequence still stands as one of Indian cinema’s most inventive moments, possibly even inspiring Hrithik Roshan's museum heist scene in Dhoom 2.

8. Ranjit Singh Choudhary – Ghulami (1985)

Mithun Chakraborty and Dharmendra in Ghulami

In JP Dutta’s intense rural drama, Dharmendra’s Ranjit Singh Choudhary symbolised rebellion and resistance. Playing a man who challenges caste oppression and feudal tyranny, he channelled righteous fury with striking depth. His performance alongside Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Kulbushan Kharbanda and Mithun Chakraborty made Ghulami a landmark in socio-political cinema.

9. Sheshadri – Johnny Gaddar (2007)

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Dharmendra in Johnny Gaddar

Dharmendra’s quiet gravitas elevated Sriram Raghavan’s stylish thriller. As Sheshadri, the ageing crime leader haunted by loneliness and loyalty, he brought wisdom, melancholy, and empathy to a morally grey world. It was a reminder that even in brief roles, his presence could shift the emotional centre of a film.

10. Dharam Singh Dhillon – Yamla Pagla Deewana (2010)

Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana

Reuniting with sons Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra playfully parodied his own image as the flirtatious, smooth-talking rogue. His sparkling humour and warmth turned the film into a nostalgic celebration of his charisma and legacy, proving that even after five decades, he could still steal every scene. The trio continued the franchise with two sequels, but they weren't as funny as the first one.

