The family of the late legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle gathered in the holy city of Varanasi on Monday to perform the final rites and immerse her ashes in the River Ganga. The ceremony took place a week after the iconic singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92. Zanai Bhosle Says She Has Felt ‘Strong Presence’ of Her Late Grandmother Asha Bhosle in the Past Few Days.

Asha Bhosle's Final Rites in Varanasi

Accompanied by close family members, Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, travelled to Uttar Pradesh to fulfil the singer's final wishes.

The family boarded a traditional boat at one of the city's historic ghats to conduct the Asthi Visarjan (immersion of ashes). According to witnesses and footage shared online, the family performed Vedic prayers and rituals led by local priests before releasing the ashes into the sacred waters.

An Emotional Farewell for Zanai Bhosle

The ceremony was marked by sombre moments as the family bid their final goodbye. Visuals from the riverside captured a visibly distraught Zanai Bhosle, who broke down in tears during the immersion.

Zanai, who shared an exceptionally close bond with her grandmother, was seen being comforted by her father, Anand, as they completed the rituals. Earlier in the week, Zanai had posted a moving tribute on social media, describing the late singer as her "best friend" and "partner in crime," stating that the loss had left an irreplaceable void in her life.

Asha Bhosle's Asthi Visarjan Ritual Performed Her Family in Varanasi

Asha Bhosle's Legacy

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following a brief illness. Her death marked the end of an era for the Indian music industry, where she reigned for over eight decades, recording thousands of songs in multiple languages.

Zanai Bhosles Shares Glimpse from Asha Bhosles Asthi Visarjan

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Following her demise, she was accorded a funeral with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, attended by high-ranking officials and prominent figures from the film fraternity. Asha Bhosle Demise: Veteran Actress Mumtaz Pens Note for Legendary Singer, Says 'Some Bonds Live Quietly Within the Heart' (See Post).

The immersion in the Ganga concludes the formal mourning period for the family, as fans across the globe continue to pay tribute to the "Nightingale’s" younger sister and a titan of Indian culture.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).