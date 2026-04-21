Mumbai, April 21: Veteran singers Anup Jalota and Anuradha Paudwal offered a heartwarming tribute to late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The stalwart singers remembered Asha Bhosle's timeless legacy through music and songs in their 'one hour online tribute'. Taking to his social media account, Anup Jalota shared a video where he was seen sitting on a bed, attending a video call with Anuradha Paudwal.

During the call, Paudwal was seen singing some of Asha Bhosle’s iconic songs, including “Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar” and the Marathi classic “Aala Aala Wara”. Anup was seen totally engrossed in the euphony of the songs. Asha Bhosle Demise: Veteran Actress Mumtaz Pens Note for Legendary Singer, Says 'Some Bonds Live Quietly Within the Heart' (See Post).

Anup Jalota, Anuradha Paudwal Pay Online Tribute to Asha Bhosle

A heartfelt one-hour online tribute to Asha Bhosle ji, shared with the Hinduja family and dear friends. 🙏🏻 Remembering her timeless voice, grace and the unforgettable legacy she leaves behind.#AnupJalota #AshaBhosle #Tribute #MusicLegend #HindujaFamily #OnlineEvent #IndianMusic pic.twitter.com/bjUIRnp7im — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) April 21, 2026

Sharing the videos on his social media account, Anup wrote, “A heartfelt one-hour online tribute to Asha Bhosle ji, shared with the Hinduja family and dear friends.” “Remembering her timeless voice, grace and the unforgettable legacy she leaves behind.

#AnupJalota #AshaBhosle #Tribute #MusicLegend #HindujaFamily OnlineEvent IndianMusic Respect SoulfulMusic.” Anup Jalota was one of the first few to arrive at the legendary singers funeral procession on April 13. He was seen paying his last respects and bid her farewell with a musical tribute. Anup was heard singing a few of her memorable songs as she was cremated. Asha Bhosle Demise: Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman Details Legendary Singer’s Commitment To Work Despite Suffering Accident (See Post).

Meanwhile, Anuradha Paudwal also had penned an emotional note mourning the loss of the stalwart singer. She wrote, “End of another Era… Om Shanthi Anuradha Paudwal on Asha Bhosle. It is a very sad day… a silence has fallen on the world of music. It truly feels like the end of an era.”

“Asha ji was not just a voice, she was life itself. So full of energy, so full of mischief, so full of soul. There was a certain sparkle in her… a childlike joy that never faded, no matter how many years passed. And that same spirit flowed into every song she sang. She didn’t just perform… she felt, she lived every note.”

“Her versatility was something we may never witness again. From classical to natya sangeet, from the deepest emotional songs to the most stylish, trendsetting compositions of R.D. Burman… she moved through every genre as if it belonged to her. Effortless. Fearless. Unmatched.”

She wrote, “Today, it feels like a part of music’s heart has stopped beating. But her voice… her magic… will never fade. It will stay with us, comforting us, inspiring us, living on through generations. will miss you forever…May her soul attain sadgati.” For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure at the age of 92.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).