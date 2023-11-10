It's often difficult to write a piece on acclaimed actors like Ashutosh Rana. That's because they are just beyond cinema. The amount of faith and control they have in their craft is simply astounding. They are like a walking talking FTII. So while digging up more about him, we stumbled across an old interview of Ashutosh Rana with Rediff that speaks volumes about his self-confidence. It also made us aware of something that we would like to share. Ashutosh Rana Birthday Special: Five Roles Of This Brilliant Actor That Prove Why We Are Lucky To Have Him In Bollywood.

We all are aware that Ashutosh Rana plays the small role of a freedom fighter in Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer Ghulam, directed by Vikram Bhatt. As per the interview in Rediff, Rana was quite hurt when his 'guru' Mahesh Bhatt chose him for that role. Rana reminisced, "I was hurt when Bhattsaab offered me that role in Ghulam. He had faith in me and I thought that he should have given me a better role." But he did it anyway because the same Guru had advised him to do anything that came his way.

And Mahesh Bhatt was right. The same article reveals that the filmmaker and his daughter Pooja Bhatt, who were the producers, earlier felt he looked too soft to play a villain but during one of the trials of Dushman, they realised they had found their psychotic serial killer Gopal Pandit. Rest as they say is history.

