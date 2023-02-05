Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan knows best how to make his Twitter feed interesting.

On Saturday, actress Renuka Shahane and her husband Ashutosh Rana went together to watch 'Pathaan'. Pathaan features Ashutosh in a key role.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Becomes the First Hindi Film to Enter Rs 400 Crore Club in India.

"Finally going to watch #Pathaan Mausam bilkul sahi hai kursi ki peti baandh li hai with Col Luthra ji," Renuka captioned the post.

Soon after she shared the post, SRK took notice of it and reacted to it with a special tweet.

Also Read | Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Heads to Gym to Prep For Upcoming Marvel Movie, Says Keeping an Eye on Hugh Jackman.

While replying to Renuka, the superstar revealed that she was his 'first heroine'. The duo worked together in the 1989 TV series, 'Circus'.

"Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency," SRK quipped.

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1622206569403547648

Responding to SRK, Renuka wrote, "Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa."

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh essays the role of a RAW agent while Ashutosh is seen as RAW joint secretary, Colonel Luthra

Last month, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session where he praised Ashutosh Rana.

When a netizen asked SRK to say something about Ashutosh, he replied, "He is a Gyaani (intellectual) and Antaryaami (one who knows from within) apart from being a very very fine actor."

To that, Renuka responded, "You are unfailingly kind and generous and truthful," along with smileys and hands joined together emoji.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has become the first Hindi film to breach Rs 400 crore nett in India.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special.

It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is SRK's comeback film after 'Zero' (2018). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)