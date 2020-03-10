Aamir Khan To Return With Ghajini 2? Makers Share a Cryptic Post Hinting So! (View Pic)

Cryptic Post on Ghajini (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sequels and installments are now the regular thing in the Bollywood industry. The makers have found this fool-proof formula to pull the audience to the theatres by keeping an old story rolling. While such announcements no more come across as a surprise, this one sure has raised many eyebrows. Reliance Entertainment in collab with Aamir Khan posted a cryptic tweet about Ghajini (2008) and the fans are already speculating it as Ghajini 2. Aamir Khan's Sharp Contrast In 'Laal Singh Chaddha': From Long-Bearded To Clean-Shaven Avatars Make Fans Curious!.

In the post shared by the makers, it is written, "This post was supposed to be about Ghajini but we forgot what we wanted to make." The caption reads as 'blame it on Ghajini.' and tagged the superstar in the same. Well, this was enough of material for the netizens jump into the obvious conclusion. Here, check out the post yourself.

Ghajini 2?

Just a few days ago, a picture went viral where Aamir was seen in an all suited-up avatar with a cigar in his hand. The look had an uncanny resemblance with that of his character 'Sanjay Singhania' in Ghajini. Was the actor secretly already working on the project? The first part had Asin as the female lead and was directed by AR Murugadoss.

On the other hand, Aamir is also working on Laal Singh Chadha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. His leading lady is Kareena Kapoor Khan and the flick is directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier made Secret Superstar. Now, the fans wait for this confusion to get over asap! Stay tuned with us for latest updates.