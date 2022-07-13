Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has finally broken her silence on the rumour about her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, responded for the first time to rumours that the couple is marrying in the next few of months. Athiya Shetty Slams Rumours Of Wedding In Three Months With Beau KL Rahul (View Post).

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol." Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year. The star cricketer wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. However, the two have never spoken about their wedding publicly. Athiya Shetty and Beau KL Rahul To Tie Knot in Next Three Months; Preparations Underway for the Wedding – Reports.

Check Out Athiya Shetty's Instagram Story:

Athiya Shetty's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The actress was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).