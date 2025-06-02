Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has launched her own YouTube podcast titled MaaaNoranjan. In Episode 1 of the podcast, Gauahar opened up about the real, raw, and emotional side of motherhood. Known for her fearless attitude and outspoken nature, Gauahar is now using her platform to speak on sensitive topics like pregnancy, miscarriage, childbirth, and the myths surrounding them. In the first episode of her podcast, she made a heartfelt revelation about suffering a miscarriage before the birth of her son Zehaan. She also addressed recent comments made by actor Suniel Shetty regarding Caesarean (C-section) deliveries, calling out the misinformation and judgement that women often face around childbirth choices. Through MaaaNoranjan, Gauahar Khan aims to break taboos, share her personal journey, and create a safe, honest space for mothers and parents everywhere. Gauahar Khan and Husband Zaid Darbar Welcome Baby Boy! Actress Shares Announcement via Insta (View Post).

Gauahar Khan Reveals Emotional Miscarriage Journey

In the first episode of MaaaNoranjan, Gauahar Khan bravely opened up about a painful chapter in her life — a miscarriage she suffered before giving birth to her son, Zehaan. With tears in her eyes, she said, “I lost the baby after almost nine weeks. That loss was extremely difficult. I’ve never shared this before.” She promised to talk more about this emotional experience in upcoming episodes.

Gauahar Khan and Son Zehaan - See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan Slams Suniel Shetty’s C-Section Comment

Gauahar Khan also strongly reacted to veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s recent remarks about women choosing C-section deliveries. He had praised his daughter Athiya Shetty, wife of cricketer KL Rahul, for opting for a natural birth for their daughter Evaarah, calling it a sign of strength. “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a Caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father. I was like, ‘Wow, she’s ready!’ Athiya was very, very strong to do that,” he said in an interview with News18.

Calling out the statement, Gauahar said, “What? I want to scream at the top of my voice! How can a man, who never experienced pregnancy, say something like this? A C-section is not the easy way out — it’s painful, it’s challenging, and it’s often necessary for the safety of the mother and child.”

Suniel Shetty Faces Backlash, Later Clarifies

Suniel Shetty’s comment quickly sparked criticism online. Later, in an interview with AajTak, he clarified that his words were misunderstood and blown out of proportion. “Before I said anything, both the kids (Athiya and KL Rahul) were with me. Look, it’s very easy to take two lines out of a 200-line conversation and sensationalise them. I respect women deeply. Of course, I know the toll a C-section takes - recovery can take up to six months, there’s surgery, feeding, and emotional stress. What I meant was, nowadays, people plan the birth date in advance with C-sections. I was trying to say that every father should be present during the delivery to truly understand what it means for a woman to become a mother. That’s where real respect comes from, beyond just love,” he said.

He blamed a publication for misreporting. He said, "I don’t want to name the publication, but this is what they’re known for. Still, I always choose to apologise if my words hurt someone. I’m someone who always says sorry first. There were 20–25 women present with us that day, and the comment was twisted completely. I depend on those I have bonds with, they understand me. But when the world judges you without knowing you, it hurts. I’ll never forget how I was wronged. There were 25 women present, some with tears in their eyes. And yet, two lines were picked up and sensationalised. It’s not right to twist such a sensitive topic.”

Gauahar Expecting Baby No. 2

On a happier note, Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, are now expecting their second child. The couple made the announcement with a heartwarming video, writing, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2.” Gauahar Khan Announces Second Pregnancy With Zaid Darbar As She Shares Dance Reel on Instagram (Watch Video).

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Announce Second Pregnancy - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

With her new podcast, Gauahar Khan hopes to create a safe space for real conversations around motherhood, loss, and breaking the stigma around women’s health choices.

'MaaaNoranjan with Gauahar Khan' Episode 1 - Watch Full Video:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).