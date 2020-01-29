Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts to His 'India Legalised Same-Sex Marriage' Gaffe, Hopes For A Brighter Future

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana will next play the role of a gay man in the upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. The trailer of the film dropped a few days ago and was well-recieved by a majority. Although, it also recieved criticism from a section of the society for casting a cishet man to play a homosexual character. Now, the actor has invited even more criticism his way with a gaffe he made during a recent interview. The actor was talking to the media on the sidelines of shooting for the web-show Break A Leg on Republic Day. Ayushmann mistakenly said that he is happy that India has legalised gay marriage.

"We are really proud that we are supporting the community. Our country is very progressive that it legalised same-sex marriages. So, Happy Republic Day to everyone," Ayushmann said.

Same-sex marriage is only legal in 21 of the 195 countries in the world. India is NOT one of those countries. It was only in 2018, when the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality by repealing section 377 of the IPC. Despite the new change, legal provision for civil union or marriage has not been extended to same-sex couples in India.

Netizen were quick to call out Ayushmann over this error. The gaffe made the actor the centre of jokes and criticism over not being well-informed enough.

So who's gonna tell him? https://t.co/WMB1QmewHg — Harsimran Gill (@bikkigill) January 28, 2020

Ayushmann, who proudly waved the pride flag along with the Tiranga on RD, did not take long to acknowledge the error. But he said it was a slip-up and not his ignorance. "A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India," he tweeted.

A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4NmPGMedx5 — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 28, 2020

Earlier, Ayushmann had said in an interview that he was discouraged by industry folks from taking up Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. In an interview with IANS, he said, "Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge."