Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has fulfilled a Delhi based street singer named Shivam's dream with an impromptu jam session. Shivam, who entertains people in the national capital with his melodious voice and brilliant guitar skills, always wanted to meet Ayushmann and sing with him. His favourite song is Ayushmann's Paani Da Rang from Vicky Donor. An Action Hero Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Film!

Shivam had uploaded his rendition of the blockbuster song and tagged Ayushmann. Seeing Shivam's post, the actor, who was in Delhi for the promotion of his upcoming release, 'An Action Hero', had promised him that he will meet him. Ayushmann surprised Shivam. Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Gets a New Release Date; Film to Arrive in Theatres on July 7.

Ayushmann Khurrana Sings With Delhi Singer Shivam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by guitar boy🇮🇳 (@guitar_boy_shivam)

Not only did he meet and chat with Shivam, Ayushmann also jammed with him impromptu on 'Paani Da Rang' and 'Jehda Nasha' from his upcoming film 'An Action Hero' and enthralled the crowd that built up steadily as they were surprised to see Ayushmann on the streets of Delhi singing live. Ayushmann responded to Shivam's post saying: "Shivam mera gaana gaane ke liye shukriya! Lots of love. ??"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).