Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana gave a memorable performance on the opening night of the Women’s Premier League 2025 in Vadodara on February 14, 2025. During the performance, the Badhaai Ho actor sang "Maa Tujhe Salaam", dedicating it to the spirit of India and women's power. Talking about his performance, he said, “This is for all the women and mothers and for our country. WPL is not just a moment, it’s a movement. It gives a platform to players not just from our country, but across the world, and thanks to BCCI for taking this forward. Now the youngsters have great new role models who are women and talent is not just about a particular gender, it’s beyond that." WPL 2025 Orange Cap List Updated: Get Latest Batter Standings in List of Most Runs Scored in Women's Premier League Season 3.

Ayushmann Khurrana held the Indian tricolour close to his heart, running across the cricket stadium while singing the AR Rahman track. The Andhadhun actor's electrifying performance also included some of his chartbusters such as – "Pani Da Rang" and "Saadi Galli Aaja". Niki Prasad Wins Player of the Match Award on Her Women's Premier League Debut in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Match.

Ayushmann Khurrana at WPL 2025 Opening Night

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently working on his upcoming film Thama. Touted to be a ‘bloody love story’, the movie is a part of Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe. The film promises to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop. With Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady for the drama. Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be a part of the movie's core cast.

The drama has been made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame. Penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, Thama has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. 2025 seems to be a busy year for Ayushmann Khurrana. In addition to Thama, he has also signed another untitled action thriller with Dharma and Sikhya Productions. Further details about this untitled project are still under wraps.

