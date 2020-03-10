Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Mints Rs 62.89 Crore; Will This Film Earn Well on the Occasion of Holi 2020?

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Baaghi 3 that released on March 6 has managed to earn decent figures at the box office. Knowing how the Baaghi franchise has been loved by movie buffs, it was expected that this Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer will smash records at the box office. However, due to the Coronavirus scare in the country, the movie buffs are hesitating to visit theatres and other places where there are huge gatherings. In the last four days, Baaghi 3 has managed to mint more than Rs 60 crore at the box office. Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff Starrer Fares Well Despite Coronavirus Outbreak in India, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, has earned Rs 62.89 crore. On day one, this action-drama flick had earned Rs 17.50 crore. Seeing the collection status at the ticket windows, the filmmaker said, “In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can’t fight Almighty and nature,” reports PTI. Baaghi 3 Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online: Tiger Shroff – Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Faces Wrath Of Online Piracy?

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Update

#Baaghi3 stands steady on Day 4... Single screens + plexes outside metros good... Should post strong numbers today [#Holi], post 3 pm onwards... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr. Total: ₹ 62.89 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2020

Today (March 10) being Holi, it is expected to see a good number of footfalls at the multiplexes. Will it manage to cross more than Rs 70 crore today, we'll get to know soon.