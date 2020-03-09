Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff Starrer Fares Well Despite Coronavirus Outbreak in India, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, released on March 6. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. Not only in terms of reviews it suffered, the collections of this action drama also suffered due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India. Tiger and Shraddha have a huge fan base across the country and even in overseas, but yet, this film could not manage to get the expected the figures at the box office. However, Baaghi 3 is still managing to have a decent run at the multiplexes. In three days, it has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Drops Slightly On Saturday, Earns 16.03 Crores.

On the day of the release, Baaghi 3 earned Rs 17.50 crore, the next day it saw a slight drop – Rs 16.03 crore and on day three, it earned Rs 20.30 crore. It has been the highest collection since the day of its release. The total collection of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is now Rs 53.83 crore. Since it is Holi tomorrow and being a public holiday, a good number of footfall is expected at the theatres. Baaghi 3 Box-Office Collection: Director Ahmed Khan Is Happy With The Numbers Amid The Coronavirus Scare.

Update On Baagi 3 Box Office Collection

#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third #TigerShroff movie to cross ₹ 50 cr in *opening weekend*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: ₹ 53.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

Talking about how this Coronavirus scare has affected the opening day collections of Baaghi 3, film’s director Ahmed Khan told PTI, “In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can’t fight Almighty and nature.” Keep watching this space for further updates!