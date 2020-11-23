Baba Sehgal is still relevant. Yes, the man who famously sang Aaja meri gaadi mei baith ja when Indie-Pop was legit and original and not just remixes, still makes everyday life lessons sound so woke. Speaking to Indian Express, Sehgal had said, "I really love “Bella Ciao” from Money Heist so the song “Kela Khao” just happened. I was doing a lot of songs during the lockdown like “Namaste”, “Corona Go” and all of them were received well. Even I love “Kela Khao”. It is also an inspirational song." That's the level of conviction we would all like to achieve someday to come up with the kind of content Sehgal associates with. Baba Sehgal Wants to Collaborate With Emiway Bantai and DJ Khaled and We Also Absolutely Want That to Happen

Baba Sehgal's Tweets are ingenious. They are of course funny and at times, lame (no offense!). But while doing so, he also imparts life lessons which basically mean don't take it too seriously, it doesn't take you seriously anyway. So on his birthday today, we thought we would pick those tweets of the rapper which are profound and deep.

Life is not always a piece of cake, Nobody knows- who’s real or fake😮 pic.twitter.com/45CIb4Mzsg — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) November 16, 2020

Aloo wala attitude...

Aloo key saath poori hai, Kabhi kabhi Attitude maarna bhi zaroori hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/n4qfXl9xt4 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) November 15, 2020

Because Chai heals!

Fatafat Chai banao, Mat kisi key baare mein Rai banao🙏 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) November 15, 2020

Breezy ho ya messy, don't try easy!

Baby, your hair becomes messy when it’s breezy, Do what is right, not what is easy🙏 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) November 10, 2020

Caution to the AIR!

Name toh Noun hai, Mukut toh Crown hai, Bahar mat niklo baby, Air ki Quality Down hai 😁 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) November 5, 2020

We know five is not enough to summarise what the great Baba Sehgal preaches in life but we would like to leave you with only so much awakening for today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).