Mumbai, March 16: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a lighthearted video on Sunday, March 15, in an attempt to silence a wave of viral conspiracy theories claiming he had been assassinated or replaced by a digital double. In the one-minute clip, Benjamin Netanyahu is seen visiting a local café, joking with staff, and pointedly displaying his hands to the camera. However, rather than ending the speculation, the footage has triggered a fresh digital row, with sceptics online labelling the video "AI-generated" and pointing to alleged visual inconsistencies.

The ‘Six Fingers’ Controversy

The rumours gained significant traction late last week following a televised press conference. Eagle-eyed social media users shared zoomed-in, low-resolution screenshots of the Prime Minister’s hand, claiming he appeared to have six fingers - a common artefact in early-generation AI-generated imagery. While fact-checkers and official sources attributed the anomaly to motion blur and a specific camera angle, the "six fingers" theory quickly became a shorthand for claims that Netanyahu had died during recent Iranian missile strikes and that the government was using deepfakes to maintain order. Donald Trump Denies Rift With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls Diplomatic Friction Reports ‘Fake News’ (Watch Video).

‘They Say I’m What?’: Benjamin Netanyahu Debunks Death Rumours

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

Photos of Benjamin Netanyahu's Cafe Visit Go Viral

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‘Dying for Coffee’, Says Benjamin Netanyahu

In his latest video, posted to his official X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram accounts on Sunday, Netanyahu directly addressed the rumours with a play on words. While ordering a beverage at a Jerusalem Hills coffee shop, he quipped in Hebrew: "I am dying... for a coffee". He further mocked the theories by spreading his fingers wide for the camera, asking viewers, "Do you want to count my fingers?" Despite the clear attempt at humour, the video has been met with intense scrutiny. Netizens have highlighted what they describe as "unnatural" facial movements and "stiff" background interactions, claiming the café visit was another sophisticated AI simulation. One user wrote, "This is AI generated video. He is already dead".

Benjamin Netanyahu’s New Video To Dispel Death Rumours Triggers Fresh Debate As Netizens Call It AI-Generated

Netizens call Benjamin Netanyahu's new video AI-generated (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Benjamin Netanyahu's New Video Could Be AI, Says X User

BREAKING: PEOPLE ARE NOW SPECULATING THE VIDEO NETANYAHU POSTED COULD ALSO BE AI The coffee doesn't spill, and after he drinks it, it's not less. https://t.co/r6fzHc2wAJ pic.twitter.com/0Nt2mWdjq2 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 15, 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu New Video Is 78.9% Likely To Be AI

BREAKING: NETANYAHU NEW VIDEO IS 78.9% LIKELY TO BE AI GENERATED WHERE IS BIBI?? https://t.co/r6fzHc2wAJ pic.twitter.com/890ELOozcL — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 15, 2026

Background: A Climate of Misinformation About Benjamin Netanyahu's Death

The frenzy comes amid heightened regional tensions following Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iran earlier this month. The fog of war has created a vacuum for misinformation, with fabricated screenshots of "deleted" government tweets and fake reports of family tragedies involving Netanyahu’s son, Yair, circulating widely. Independent fact-checking tools and X's AI chatbot, Grok, have repeatedly debunked these claims, confirming that the Prime Minister has remained active and operational throughout the conflict. Reuters also confirmed the café visit through independent footage and photos provided by the shop's employees. ‘They Say I’m What?’: Benjamin Netanyahu Releases Video Showing Five Fingers To Debunk Death Rumours.

Expert Warnings on ‘Liar’s Dividend’

Digital forensic experts warn that the Netanyahu situation is a classic example of the "liar’s dividend" - a phenomenon where the mere existence of AI technology allows people to dismiss real events as fake whenever they contradict a desired narrative. While the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has labelled the reports "fake news" and confirmed that "the Prime Minister is fine," the persistent scepticism highlights the growing difficulty world leaders face in proving their physical presence in an era of high-fidelity digital manipulation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Benjamin Netanyahu). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).