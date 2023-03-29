Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be seen sharing screen space with his actor son Namashi Chakraborty in a new track from Bad Boy. The makers of Bad Boy have unveiled a new song from the film titled "Janabe Ali". The song has an addictive tune and will set the tone right for a party. It also features debutante Amrin. Bad Boy Song Aalam Na Poocho: Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi Dial Up Dreamy Romance in Visually Stunning Track (Watch Video).

For the first time ever the father-son duo will be seen on the silver screen and this combination will definitely excite the moviegoers to another level, to watch the romantic comedy. The song is sung, penned and composed by music maestro, Himesh Reshammiya. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan Is 'Falling in Love' With Pooja Hegde in This Romantic Track (Watch Teaser Video).

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Bad Boy also stars Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on April 28.