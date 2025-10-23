Prabhas is a name that echoes throughout the hearts of people across the nation, not just for his incredible acting but also for the humble man he is in real life. The 'Darling' celebrates his 46th birthday today, October 23, 2025. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film with Hanu Raghavapudi unveiled the title of their film. Taking to social media, they confirmed Fauzi as the film’s title, along with a fresh poster teasing Prabhas’ character. Diwali 2025: Prabhas Teams Up With Hanu Raghavapudi for New Pre-Independence Film; Makers Tease Soldier Pre-Look Poster Ahead of Title Reveal (View Post).

Prabhas-Hanu Film Titled ‘Fauzi’!

Fans of Prabhas are celebrating the birthday of their favourite star across the country with much joy and enthusiasm. On this special occasion, the makers of the actor's highly anticipated next film unveiled its title as Fauzi. The period action movie is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for helming Sita Ramam.

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster of Prabhas’s upcoming film, officially revealing its title as Fauzi. Sharing the update, they wrote, "The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapter of our history. Happy Birthday Rebel star #Prabhas."

Prabhas’ Next With Hanu Raghavapudi Titled ‘Fauzi’

More About ‘Fauzi’

Prabhas' Fauzi is backed by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Mohan Cherukuri under the label Mythri Movie Makers. According to reports, 50% shoot for the film has been completed. The movie set against the backdrop of British India follows the story of a soldier. Some fans even believe that the movie will be based on freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and his alliances with Nazi Germany and Japan. The internet is flooded with more such speculations.

The cast of Fauzi also included Bollywood legends like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Jayapradha in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Prabhas Pens Heartfelt Greeting to Bollywood Icon, Says ‘Privilege To Witness Your Legacy and Work Alongside You’ (See Post).

Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Apart from Fauzi, fans of Prabha are eagerly awaiting the release of his film The Raja Saab, which will hit the theatres on January 9, 2026. The Telugu superstar also has Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and Salaar 2 in his pipeline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Mythri Movie Makers). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).