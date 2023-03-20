New song from Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi-starrer Bad Boy was dropped by the makers today and it looks stunning. Titled "Aalam Na Poocho", the track is sung by Payal Dev, Raj Barman and Aakritti Mehra. In the video, we get to see the leads romancing in stylish attires. The chemistry between the duo also looks fine. The music of the song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya Have a look. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan Is 'Falling in Love' With Pooja Hegde in This Romantic Track (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch "Aalam Na Poocho" Song:

