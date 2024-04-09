Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Action Flick Postponed; New Release Date Set for April 11 (Watch Video)

Akshay said in the clip: “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means it will be celebrated on April 11 in India.” Tiger joined it: “We had promised that the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will release on Eid. We are keeping our promise and will meet you in the cinema halls on April 11.” The video was captioned: "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on April 11 only in cinemas." Did Tiger Shroff Punch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar? Watch Video To Know the Truth .

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have announced that the release of their upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been pushed by one day and will now release on April 11. The Ali Abbas Zafar film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10. Akshay and Tiger, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their film, took to social media to make the announcement. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller Postponed; to Now Release on THIS Date! .

Akshay said in the clip: “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means it will be celebrated on April 11 in India.” Tiger joined it: “We had promised that the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will release on Eid. We are keeping our promise and will meet you in the cinema halls on April 11.” The video was captioned: "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on April 11 only in cinemas." Did Tiger Shroff Punch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar? Watch Video To Know the Truth.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theatres on April 11.

