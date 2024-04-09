Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Action Flick Postponed; New Release Date Set for April 11 (Watch Video)

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bollywood IANS| Apr 09, 2024 12:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Action Flick Postponed; New Release Date Set for April 11 (Watch Video)
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have announced that the release of their upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been pushed by one day and will now release on April 11. The Ali Abbas Zafar film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10. Akshay and Tiger, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their film, took to social media to make the announcement. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller Postponed; to Now Release on THIS Date!.

Akshay said in the clip: “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means it will be celebrated on April 11 in India.” Tiger joined it: “We had promised that the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will release on Eid. We are keeping our promise and will meet you in the cinema halls on April 11.” The video was captioned: "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on April 11 only in cinemas." Did Tiger Shroff Punch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar? Watch Video To Know the Truth.

New Date For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bollywood IANS| Apr 09, 2024 12:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Action Flick Postponed; New Release Date Set for April 11 (Watch Video)
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have announced that the release of their upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been pushed by one day and will now release on April 11. The Ali Abbas Zafar film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10. Akshay and Tiger, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their film, took to social media to make the announcement. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller Postponed; to Now Release on THIS Date!.

Akshay said in the clip: “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means it will be celebrated on April 11 in India.” Tiger joined it: “We had promised that the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will release on Eid. We are keeping our promise and will meet you in the cinema halls on April 11.” The video was captioned: "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on April 11 only in cinemas." Did Tiger Shroff Punch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar? Watch Video To Know the Truth.

New Date For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Watch Video:

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theatres on April 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
AAZ Films Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Ali Abbas Zafar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Cast Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Date BMCM BMCM Movie Bollywood Hindi cinema Pooja Entertainment Tiger Shroff
You might also like
Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals How He Looked Emaciated for Aadujeevitham; Actor Also Sheds Light on His Villainous Role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals How He Looked Emaciated for Aadujeevitham; Actor Also Sheds Light on His Villainous Role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals How He Looked Emaciated for Aadujeevitham; Actor Also Sheds Light on His Villainous Role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals How He Looked Emaciated for Aadujeevitham; Actor Also Sheds Light on His Villainous Role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn As Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim Shines in This Sports Drama, As Per Critics!
Bollywood

Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn As Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim Shines in This Sports Drama, As Per Critics!
Tiger Shroff Breaks His Silence on Patch-Up Rumours With Disha Patani; Bade Miya Chote Miyan Actor Says ‘Meri Ek Hi Disha Hai Life Mein’
Bollywood

Tiger Shroff Breaks His Silence on Patch-Up Rumours With Disha Patani; Bade Miya Chote Miyan Actor Says ‘Meri Ek Hi Disha Hai Life Mein’
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Bhajans: Devotional Songs and Devi Bhakti Geet by Anuradha Paudwal, Arijit Singh and Others To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival of Maa Durga (Watch Videos)
Festivals & Events

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Bhajans: Devotional Songs and Devi Bhakti Geet by Anuradha Paudwal, Arijit Singh and Others To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival of Maa Durga (Watch Videos)
bhajans-devotional-songs-and-devi-bhakti-geet-by-anuradha-paudwal-arijit-singh-and-others-to-celebrate-the-nine-day-festival-of-maa-durga-watch-videos-5869364.html" title="Chaitra Navratri 2024 Bhajans: Devotional Songs and Devi Bhakti Geet by Anuradha Paudwal, Arijit Singh and Others To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival of Maa Durga (Watch Videos)"> Chaitra Navratri 2024 Bhajans: Devotional Songs and Devi Bhakti Geet by Anuradha Paudwal, Arijit Singh and Others To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival of Maa Durga (Watch Videos)
Festivals & Events

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Bhajans: Devotional Songs and Devi Bhakti Geet by Anuradha Paudwal, Arijit Singh and Others To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival of Maa Durga (Watch Videos)
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
Gudi Padwa Wishes
50K+ searches
Ruturaj Gaikwad
50K+ searches
Gautam Gambhir
20K+ searches
Happy Ugadi
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
Gudi Padwa Wishes
50K+ searches
Ruturaj Gaikwad
50K+ searches
Gautam Gambhir
20K+ searches
Happy Ugadi
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma