Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited upcoming Bollywood films. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was all set to dazzle the big screens on April 10, but in a surprising twist, its release date was unexpectedly pushed ahead just two days before the premiere. In a recent Instagram post, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in Abu Dhabi, shared the news with their fans through a video. The actors revealed that Eid will be celebrated on April 11 in India, and as promised, their film will also be released on the same day. Along with this announcement, they sent heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all their fans. Sharing the video on his Instagram, they wrote, "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas." Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will not hit the cinema halls on Thursday, April 11. Did Tiger Shroff Punch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar? Watch Video To Know the Truth.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Now Release on April 11

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)