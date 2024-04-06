Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, with lead actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff engaged in film promotions. Known for their fitness, the duo often engages in playful fights. A new video shows tiger punching his co-star, but what happened? It was another playful encounter, with Tiger trying to prove his wits. watch the video below to discover what exactly transpired for tiger to land a punch on Akshay. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Epic Showdown With Masked Prithviraj Sukumaran Steals the Show in This Ali Abbas Zafar Actioner (Watch Video).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Stars

Hamara toh aise hi chalta rahega par ab time aa gaya hai Chote screen se Bade parde pe aane ka…#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan advance booking open now: https://t.co/YbPCrMC2oC#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnApril10 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 pic.twitter.com/OiNIvajBoW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 6, 2024

