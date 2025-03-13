Salman Khan’s dedication and commitment to his craft is unmatchable. Known for his strong work ethic and passion for filmmaking, Salman refuses to let physical pain stand in the way of delivering an outstanding performance. ‘Sikandar’: ‘One of the Finest Actors’! Cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu Has the Highest Praise for Salman Khan.

Despite sustaining a rib injury recently, Salman shot for the high-energy song "Bam Bam Bhole" from his upcoming film Sikandar. A fan shared a video showing him wincing as he touches his injured rib. Yet, Salman continues to be active, attending events, and engaging with fans and the media.

"Bam Bam Bhole" is a song based on Holi sequence involving a massive set-up with numerous dancers and actors, demanding a high level of precision and energy. Despite the immense discomfort from his injury, Salman chose to power through the challenge, ensuring that the shoot continued without any hindrances. His determination to not cancel the shoot, especially considering the large-scale production and the effort from everyone involved, speaks about his professionalism and dedication towards his team and fellow workers.

#SalmanKhan Bhai is suffering from serious Rib Injury, get well soon Bhai, your health and happiness matters the Most 🙏❣️ pic.twitter.com/CQomVLEKZd — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 28, 2024

The dance moves in the song were no easy feat, and the injury made each move a test of endurance. However, Salman’s resilience, paired with his natural charisma and commitment to the project, helped him give his best performance despite the pain. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Bam Bam Bhole’: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set the Screen on Fire With This Colourful Holi Anthem (Watch Video).

It’s moments like these that remind us why Salman continues to be one of the most beloved actors in Bollywood—he goes above and beyond for his fans. Salman will be returning to the big screen this Eid with Sikandar also starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by A R Murugadoss.

As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience with plenty more surprises still to come.

