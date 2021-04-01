With the second wave of coronavirus on a rise, 2021 looks like a troublesome year. As many Bollywood celebs are getting diagnosed with the deadly virus. Earlier, reports were veteran music composer-singer, Bappi Lahiri has been tested COVID-19 positive, due to which he has been admitted at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Now, the latest we hear is that he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, nothing much has been reported about the 68-year-old singer. The news that he has been infected with the bug was confirmed by Bappida's daughter Reema Lahiri. Bappi Lahiri Hospitalised After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa, who was in Los Angeles is also back in Mumbai to look after his father. "My father is stable now, but he is in the ICU," Bappa told Subhash K Jha. "He was detected with a mild COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, but the reason for concern is that he already has a pulmonary condition. He is in Breach Candy hospital (in south Mumbai). We can't meet him. He is under Dr Udwadia's supervision. We are relieved that he is getting the best care possible," he added.

That's not it, Bappa further mentioned, "It is tough because dad is alone, and he is never been alone. Either our mom or my sister Reema or me have always been with him. Before being tested positive for COVID, Bappida had posted his excitement for the vaccine. Aamir Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Fans Wish the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Star a Speedy Recovery (View Tweets).

"As soon as I found out that we over 60's and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight, (sic)" he had posted. May the legendary recover soon. Stay tuned!

