Coronavirus cases in India are increasing at an alarming rate. Not just common people, even celebrities who are taking extra care are getting diagnosed with the deadly bug. And the latest we hear is that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been tested positive for COVID-19. As per a statement released by the superstar's spokesperson, he is currently home quarantined. As soon as this news was out, #AamirKhan started trending on the micro-blogging site and many even wished him with 'get well soon' messages. Aamir Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Is Under Home Quarantine.

It was a few days ago when Aamir had quit social media and mentioned that he will be in touch via the media. "I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. Lots of love, always," a part of his last post read. Coming back to him being hit by the virus, fans are praying for a speedy recovery of the actor. Here, are a few reactions below. Satish Kaushik Admitted To Hospital Two Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19.

Best wishes to Mr Perfectionist Megastar #AamirKhan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/eb3qB2uopj — Syed..Shakir🍁(سید شاکر لولابی)🌲 (@SyedSha319) March 24, 2021

Pray For Aamir Khan Folded hands For Speedy Recovery Love U Sir#AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/IsGwwDP9PV — Ritika Raj (@RitikaR23833337) March 24, 2021

Megastar #AamirKhan has tested positive for the Corona virus . Get well soon MR perfectionist of Indian cinema ... — Rahul ( RV ) (@RahulVerma4860) March 24, 2021

Pray For Aamir Khan Folded hands For Speedy Recovery as he tested positive for covid 19 Love U Sir❤️#AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/OmiHoGh1ls — raaaaaashiiii✨ (@its_rashi_here) March 24, 2021

Wishing #AamirKhan a speedy recovery ❤️ May allah bless you with good health 🙏 — 🌸Team Jasmin🤍🌸 (@Jasminbhasin47) March 24, 2021

Apart from Aamir, other stars who made news for being infected with coronavirus are Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kartik Aaryan, Satish Kaushik and Gauahar Khan. Meanwhile, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is expected to release on Christmas this year. Stay tuned!

