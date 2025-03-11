Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions has dropped a surprise in the form of an announcement teaser for Tu Yaa Main. A survival thriller likely centred around alligator attacks, the film stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. The teaser also offers the first glimpse of Ms Kapoor’s acting abilities. Despite having faced several shelved projects in the past, she appears to hold her own here, sharing the screen with Gourav, who impressed audiences in the recent Superboys of Malegaon. The duo play influencers caught in a perilous situation deep in a jungle. ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Announcement Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav’s Collab Plans Disrupted by an Alligator Attack in Bejoy Nambiar’s Upcoming Thriller.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar (Shaitan, David), Tu Yaa Main features a story by Himanshu Sharma and a screenplay by Abhishek Bandekar. The film is slated for release around Valentine’s Day 2026.

An intriguing aspect of the announcement teaser is its use of the song "Chori Chori Yoon Jab", remixed by Pextyle. The original track was from the 1988 Hindi film Paap Ki Duniya, starring Sunny Deol, Neelam, and Chunky Pandey. Composed by Bappi Lahiri with lyrics by Anjaan, "Chori Chori Yoon Jab" was a lively romantic number picturised on Sunny Deol, Neelam, and Paintal. PS: Neelam is also bestie with Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor, along with Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, with the trio leading the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (along with Seema Sajdeh).

Due to Ultra Bollywood, who owns the rights from the song, disabling video embeds, you can listen to the song by clicking here.

Watch the Announcement Teaser of 'Tu Yaa Main':

While the original song was a hit, did you know it wasn’t entirely original? The late Bappi Lahiri had unofficially reworked the tune of "Walk Like an Egyptian", a hit song by the American pop-rock band The Bangles, which was released two years before Paap Ki Duniya in 1986. From Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock to Celine Dion’s Titanic Track, 10 Iconic International Hits Bollywood Had the Audacity to Plagiarise!

Watch The Bangles' Performance of 'Walk Like an Egyptian':

This wasn’t the only instance where the legendary composer faced accusations of lifting tunes. Several of his other popular tracks have also been claimed to be plagiarised, such as "Hari Om Hari" from Pyaara Dushman (inspired by Eruption’s "One Way Ticket"), "Koi Yahan Nache Nache" from Disco Dancer (based on The Buggles’ "Video Killed The Radio Star"), "Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga" from Ghayal (derived from Kaoma’s "Lambada"), "Tamma Tamma Loge" from Thanedaar (inspired by Mory Kanté’s "Tama Tama"), and "Sanwali Saloni" from Hum Sab Chor Hain (modelled after Vital Signs’ "Sanwali Saloni Si Mehbooba"), among others.

