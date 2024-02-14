The makers of the upcoming political-thriller film Bastar: The Naxal Story unveiled the second teaser from the film Wednesday (Feb 14). The teaser shows the emotional cry of a mother who is ready to take revenge for her family against the brutality of the Naxals. The teaser showcases the feeling of a mother and the pain of losing her family. The hard-hitting dialogues in the teaser, coupled with the BGM, build up the tension and raise the excitement to witness the real story on the big screens. Bastar – The Naxal Story: Adah Sharma-Starrer to Release in Theatres on March 15, 2024 (See First Look Poster).

The teaser promises a compelling return of The Kerala Story team in the form of producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. Bastar – The Naxal Story: Adah Sharma Reunites With The Kerala Story Duo Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen, Commences Shoot (View Pics).

Watch Bastar: The Naxal Story Teaser:

The film will be released on March 15, in cinemas worldwide.

