Who doesn't love cameos? Especially those that aren't ruined beforehand (before release). However, in this age of social media and fast scoops, it is not easy to keep special appearances in movies a secret any more, and what's more, the film's PR spoils the cameo themselves before the release to gain more buzz. So now if you are someone who are always hooked to your phone scrolling through movie gossip sites, there is little chance if any cameo escapes you. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: From Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra to Salman Khan in Godfather, 7 Bollywood Cameos That Made Us Go WTF!

However, some still manage to surprise you in how they are executed, or where they are placed in the movie or their impact on the screen, or even rarely, how they still manage to be a secret even in these times. In this special year-ender feature, we look at seven such cameos in Hindi cinema that left us pleasantly surprised this year.

PS: Have not considered extended cameos that the trailer had no qualms in spoiling like Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shah Rukh Khan in Rocketry and Aamir Khan in Salaam Venky - all three really good roles.

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra (Photo Credits: Dharma Productions)

Let's start this list with the most talked-about cameo of the year, the one that even tried to overshadow the rest of the film. Say what you want about how you feel about the film or even the cameo, there is no denying that director Ayan Mukerji dropped a big surprise on the fans by placing the SRK cameo in the first act itself, lending it to one of the most stunning visuals to the film and making it very crucial to the film's plot. Yes, I wish the writing around the scene and the dialogues were better, but still this is one of Brahmastra's better scenes, if not the BEST.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in Phone Bhoot

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in an ad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While we have filmmakers crowing about establishing cinematic universes even before one film comes out, Excel Entertainment quietly put three cameos in their horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, and created a crossover no one really expected. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh reprise their characters from Fukrey during a phone prank scene in Phone Bhoot and it was nevertheless a nice surprise.

Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in Bhediya

Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee in Stree (Photo Credits: Maddock Films)

Similar to the previous movie, the makers of Bhediya dropped in two major cameos, this time in the mid-credit scene, where Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana make surprise appearances as their characters from 2018 hit Stree. They also establish that Abhishek Banerjee's character is Bhediya is the same one he played in Stree. While the whole sequence is hilarious, the final moment is kinda ominous about the fates of these characters, though Stree 2 is already in the works. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: From Dulquer Salmaan in Chup to Vijay Varma in Darlings, 10 Villains We Loved to Watch in Bollywood This Year!

Gulshan Devaiah in Badhaai Do

Gulshan Devaiah in Badhaai Do (Photo Credits: Junglee Pictures)

Put Gulshan Devaiah in any movie and there is a big chance that he ends up being one of the nicest aspects of the film. Same goes for his adorable cameo in Badhaai Do, playing Rajkummar Rao's love interest and a lawyer who is not afraid to flaunt his sexuality. It is a delightful performance from the actor, who enhance a really lovely film.

Anushka Sharma in Qala

Anushka Sharma in Qala (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The writer didn't expect this cameo so this was a real surprise for him. Anushka Sharma, who is also one of the producers in the Netflix film, played an actress lip-syncing to the protagonist's song on the big screen. If you want imagine how Anushka would be like if she was part of a '50s movie, this is the scene to watch out for!

Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo Credits: Aamir Khan Films(

Like with Brahmastra, SRK's cameo in this Aamir Khan-starrer wasn't a closely guarded secret, but it is the essence of the scene and the execution that won our hearts. It is not only a short and sweet cameo, but also pays a beautiful tribute to one of India's biggest stars, who is right now facing the ire of right-wing elements.

Akshay Kumar in An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana with Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar may have had a bad year box office wise in 2022, but hands down, he ended 2022 with perhaps the best cameo of the year. The superstar is always known to steal the show when it comes to his cameos, especially as seen in films like Om Shanti Om, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Dishoom, and his friendly appearance in An Action Hero is similar in that vein - dynamic and hilarious.

