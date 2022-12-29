Time to take out the report card out to determine the best and the worst of Bollywood (and other Indian Cinema) this year. Bollywood has been under the limelight not in a good way, as many have criticised the industry over not living upto the competition from down South. They have labelled the content produced by the Hindi Film Industry as inferior. Which isn't true, though. Yes, Bollywood has produced bad movies like Ek Villain Returns, Cirkus, Heropanti 2, et al. Even though they were among the big hits, the writer even considers Brahmastra, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as disappointments as outlined in his reviews. But were all the movies bad? Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger – 10 Bollywood Biggies That Left Us Utterly Disappointed!

Oh hell, no! There were also good films in Bollywood this year, and unless you have an agenda in hating the industry, you cannot argue otherwise. Some, or rather many of them, would not have worked well at the box office, but then I would keep wanting to reiterate that box office is never the measurement of a good film. Case in point - Pyaasa, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Andaz Apna Apna, Swades et al.

In this special year-ender feature, we look at 10 Hindi films that left us impressed in 2022. I am not saying that they are perfect movies, but whether in the making, or in the emotional impact, these films have left a mark on my as a film buff.

Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do

Directed By: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

For those who claim that Bollywood is not producing courageous content, did you miss out in this lovely gem that pushed LGBTQ+ into mainstream without taking stereotypical route? Revolving around a 'lavender wedding', the movie has Rajkummar Rao play a closeted gay cop and Bhumi Pednekar as a closeted sports teacher, who get involved in a marriage of convenience. Beautifully performed with scene-stealing supporting turns from Sheeba Chaddha and Gulshan Devaiah, Badhaai Do is simply a heartwarming watch. Badhaai Do is streaming on Netflix.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed By: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, has Alia Bhatt deliver what is her finest performance to date. And to think that many, including this writer, thought she could be a miscast for the role. And as a film buff, it always feels good to be proven wrong in such a pleasant manner. But it is not just Alia's class act that makes Gangubai Kathiawadi a good watch; Bhansali's masterful direction and the way he frames some of the powerful moments is also what makes GK a standout film of the year. Also special shoutout to a wonderful supporting cast in Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Gangubai Kathiawadi is now streaming on Netflix.

Jhund

A Still From Jhund Featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Directed By: Nagraj Manjule

Nagraj Manjule's Hindi debut is nowhere as powerful as his own Sairat, and some of its beats feel inspired from other sports films, including Chak De India. Bt it still manages to delve into class and caste disparity, while fashioning itself as an underdog sports film inspired from real life. Amitabh Bachchan was stupendous but he was nearly overshadowed by the talented bunch of youngsters cast in the film. Jhund is streaming on Zee5.

Jaadugar

Jitendra Kumar and Jaaved Jaaferi in Jaadugar (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Directed By: Sameer Saxena

A personal fave of the writer this year, this Netflix sports-comedy might have garnered mixed response. But as someone who loved Venkat Prabhu's Chennai 600028 Tamil movies, I enjoyed the irreverent mix of humour and sports thriller in this film, starring Jitendra Kumar and Jaaved Jaaferi. Do check it out on Netflix if you haven't watched it out yet. Jaadugar Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar and Jaaved Jaaferi's Netflix Film is a Charming Goofball of a Sports Romcom!

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Jugjugg Jeeyo (Photo Credits: Dharma Productions)

Directed By: Raj Mehta

To be honest, I was underwhelmed by the first half of this Dharma film and Anil Kapoor's act felt like it belonged to a David Dhawan movie. But the second half pulled me back when it gave more prominence to Neetu Kapoor's character, with the veteran actress shining through and through. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are also fabulous and their performances make the emotional scenes - the true strength of the film - so good. Jugjugg Jeeyo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in Darlings (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Directed By: Jasmeet K Reen

Alia Bhatt delivered not one, but two brilliant performances (and one really bad one) this year. The second arrives in her maiden production, a black dramedy that deals with domestic abuse. Not just Alia, but the rest of the main cast - Vijay Sharma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew - are excellent in their performances. Do check Darlings out on Netflix.

Jogi

Diljit Dosanjh in Jogi (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Directed By: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar is giving making big-budget action vehicles, mostly starring Salman Khan, a break as he directs this intense look into the 1984 Sikh genocide that happened in Delhi post the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi. Diljit Dosanjh gives his career-best performance, with terrific supporting turns from Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra. Yes, the third act is weak, but till then the film is quite grim and gripping, as our hero takes it on himself to save the lives of many innocents from the hands of a bloodthirsty mob. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Monica, O My Darling

Rajkummar Rao in Monica, O My Darling (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Directed By: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala's black comic-thriller features an eclectic cast who all give game performances but what makes this film so attractive is its twisty narrative, smart narrative embedded with sly easter eggs and neat direction. You can watch this film on Netflix. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: From Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra to Akshay Kumar in An Action Hero, 7 Bollywood Cameos That Left Us Pleasantly Surprised!

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan in Bhediya (Photo Credits: Maddock Films)

Directed By: Amar Kaushik

While Bollywood want us to go gaga over the VFX in Brahmastra, the surprisingly good work done by the VFX team of Bhediya should also be spoken with more platitudes. Bhediya is a likeable horror-comedy that does a decent job of balancing humour with thrills, includes the year's most hilarious scene and surprisingly ends on a poignant note. Bhediya is yet to arrive on OTT platform at the time of writing this article.

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero (Photo Credits: Colour Yellow Productions)

Directed By: Anirudh Iyer

The slick narrative and impressive performances make this man-on-the-run thriller a rather engaging watch. Ayushmann Khurrana's zestful energy coupled with his sincere performance and Jaideep Ahlawat's unmissable thehraav and his rare simplicity make An Action Hero both hilarious and thrilling! An Action Hero is yet to arrive on an OTT platform.

Honourable Mentions - Thar, Looop Lapeta, Jalsa, Sharmaji Namkeen, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Vikram Vedha, Goodbye, Doctor G, Qala

