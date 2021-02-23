Bhagyashree, the actress who shot to fame for her performance in Maine Pyar Kiya, is one of the most popular and most loved actresses even today. She has turned 52 on February 23, but still looks young and gorgeous as always. Her infectious smile and personality has won audiences’ hearts over the years. Bhagyashree, who hails from the royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra, had made her acting debut in 1989 opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya. It remains her most successful and best known film to date. 5 Lesser Known Facts About Bhagyashree!

Bhagyashree has done a few more films, but did you know that she had once shared screen space with superstar Rajinikanth? There are several actors and actresses who look forward to work with Rajinikanth and Bhayashree has been lucky enough back in 1992. She had worked with the superstar in the film Tyagi in which she played the character Aarti Shakti Dayal. This film also remains special to her as it had also featured her husband Himalaya Dassani. Tyagi also featured Jayaprada, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover and Shakti Kapoor in key roles.

KC Bokadia’s Film Tyagi:

Bhagyashree has two intriguing projects lined-up – Radhe Shyam and Thalaivi. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch her back on the big screens. We wish this stunning actress a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

