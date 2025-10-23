Saba Pataudi, on Thursday, took to social media to share heartwarming moments of her brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj 2025: Wishes, Bhau Beej Greetings, Bhaiya Dooj WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Brother-Sister Love.

The pictures capture the festive spirit and sibling bond, giving a glimpse into the family’s joyous celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a couple of photos featuring Saif, Kareena, their kids—Taimur, Jeh, Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya, and Kamal Sadanah, among others.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Join Saba Pataudi for Joyous Family Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

For the caption, she wrote, “Bhai Dhooj! Real to Reel...to Reality, Bhai ...the brother always. Kamal...the kindest soul I know. Both my brothers....stay safe n happy. Mickoooo my cousin ! So proud of u Manoj..my reel bro. You shine Met through Rahul..who's like family, as are You Jha. ;) And last but not least....Kunal , apna time..aagaya Bhai. . Totally deserving HAPPY BHAI DHOOJ...to u all! And all my brothers out there too:) Ps. Kamal thank u for those beautiful flowers...in my last pic.”

The first group photo captures Saba Pataudi posing with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, their children, and Soha Ali Khan. One candid shot highlights a playful moment between Saba and Saif. She was also seen posing for pictures with Kamal Sadanah, while other images feature her alongside veteran actors Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore.

Saba, who is an avid social media user, had previously shared glimpses from Diwali celebrations. In the images, she was seen posing alongside Soha and Kunal Khemu. Bhai Dooj 2025 Rangoli Designs: Latest Rangoli Patterns, Floral Motifs and Traditional Designs To Decorate Your House on the Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

She captioned the post, “Diwali moments Spending it with family always precious Soha and Kunal, thank you for including me in your celebration and prayers Feeling content and blessed. Little inni who put my bindi made me feel So special. My jaan. And so happy to meet Ravi uncle Jyoti aunty and Mini again too. A special Diwali....for sure. Love u guys . May the light keep shining upon you. #happydiwali TAG if used..esp the platforms who don't... the next story might b about that;).” (sic)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Saba Pataudi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).