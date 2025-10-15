Bhai Dooj is an auspicious and widely celebrated festival in India, dedicated to mark the special bond between brothers and sisters. This day falls on the last day of the Diwali festivities and holds deep significance in Indian tradition. It is celebrated by Hindus on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or the Shalivahana Shaka calendar. Bhai Dooj 2025 falls on Thursday, October 23. The festivities are incomplete without vibrant rangoli decorations at home as rangolis add a festive charm to your doorstep and sets the mood for the joyous occasion. If you are looking online for some easy and beautiful rangoli designs that you can make quickly, we bring you a collection of easy and beautiful Bhai Dooj rangoli patterns that are perfect for both beginners and experienced ones.

These rangoli designs include quick and easy patterns that can be created with simple materials like coloured powders, flowers, or diyas, saving you time while still looking stunning. From traditional motifs to modern geometric shapes, these latest rangoli designs are sure to brighten up your home and impress everyone who visit you this festive season. Try these Bhai Dooj rangoli designs by watching the rangoli video tutorials and make your festival season even more colourful! Diwali 2025 Rangoli Ideas With Flowers, Diyas and Colours: Easy Decorative Patterns, Shubh Deepawali Designs and Vibrant Motifs To Brighten Your Home.

Watch Video of Easy Rangoli Designs For Bhai Dooj:

Watch Video of Simple Rangoli Designs For Beginners:

Watch Video of Rangoli Patterns:

Watch Video of Beautiful Rangoli Motifs:

Watch Video of Easy Rangoli Patterns:

Watch Video of Floral Rangoli Designs:

The festival celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters pray for their brothers’ long life, prosperity, and well-being. On this day, sisters perform a special ritual called the tilak ceremony, where they apply a ceremonial mark on their brother’s forehead and pray for his happiness and success. In return, brothers bless their sisters and give gifts as a token of love and protection.

