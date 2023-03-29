Bholaa is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year which stars Ajay Devgn as the main lead. The movie has high expectations from it as the actor's last release which was Drishyam 2, was a blockbuster. Having said that, right from intriguing posters, catchy songs to kickass trailer, the makers have been promoting Bholaa to the fullest. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures. It's an official Hindi remake of Tamil film Kaithi. Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu-Starrer Serves You Edge-of-the-Seat Action (Watch Video).

Now, ahead of the flick's release if you want to know all things about it, fret not, as you are at the right place. Here, let's check out some of key deets about Bholaa below. Dasara Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Film!

Cast - Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu as the leads. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul are also said to have cameos in the flick.

Plot - The synopsis of the film reads, "after ten years of imprisonment, Bholaa is finally going home to meet his young daughter. However, his journey is not so simple as he soon faces a pathway full of crazy obstacles, with death lurking around every corner." Bholaa: Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Hindi Remake of Tamil Blockbuster Kaithi To Release on March 30, 2023.

Watch Bholaa Trailer:

Release Date - Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa is all set to release in theatres on March 30.

Review - The reviews of Bholaa are not out yet. LatestLY will share the review of the Bollywood film as soon as it's out. Stay tuned

