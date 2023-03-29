Dasara is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year. Lead actor Nani’s look in the film has driven the audience crazy already. The posters, trailer and songs of Dasara have set movie buffs’ expectations sky high. This period action drama marking the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela is set in a village situated in Singareni coal mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. During promotional activities, Nani had stated, “I hadn’t felt this nervous when my first film released,” reports PTI. Dasara: Keerthy Suresh’s First Look as Vennala from Nani’s Film Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Pic).

Dasara is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at some of its key details. Dasara Trailer: Nani Is Fearless and Ruthless in This Actioner Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).

Cast – Dasara stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film also features Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Dheekshith Shetty among others in key roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Dharani is an young ruffian from Veerlapally, who steals coal and boozes alcohol with his friends. One day, Dharani is blamed for an unexpected incident by Chinna Nambi and his gang where he sets out to vanquish them.”

Watch The Trailer Of Dasara Below:

Release Date – Dasara will have pan-India release on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Review – The reviews for Dasara are not out yet. LatestLY will share the review of this Telugu flick as soon as it is out.

