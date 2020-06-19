The official trailer of Bhonsle starring Manoj Bajpayee and Abhishek Banerjee has just dropped. The film has already impressed everyone in 20th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. We get to see Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role of Bhonsle, a Marathi constable standing up against the communal hatred. The best part of the trailer is that we get to see a glimpse of promising performances right from the antagonist Vilas played by Santosh Juvekar, Abhishek Banerjee as a North Indian commoner and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh. Home Stories Trailer: The Netflix Original Film That Won’t Release On Netflix (Watch Video)

At the times of COVID-19 Pandemic when migrants are going back home, there comes a movie that attempts to answer a question what actually defines someone as an Outsider to a land. Manoj Bajpayee looks spot-on as the protagonist who suffers from brain tumour and is ready for his last battle. Overall, the critically acclaimed film's trailer looks promising to say the least. Climax Trailer: Here’s When And Where You Can Watch Ram Gopal Varma’s Hot Erotic Thriller Starring Pornstar Mia Malkova Who Doesn’t Hold Back on Oozing Sexuality and Nudity (Watch Video)

Check Out Bhonsle Trailer Below

Helmed by Devashish Makhija, Bhonsle is all set for its world premiere at Sony Liv on June 26. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty, Virat Vaibhav, Neetu Pande and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).