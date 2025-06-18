Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's social media posts often grab everyone's attention. The Indian cinema icon, who is quite active on social media, frequently shares verses from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems, delighting his fans. However, today (June 18), it was his son Abhishek Bachchan, aka Jr Bachchan’s, turn to share something similar. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Housefull 5 actor posted a message about sometimes prioritising oneself over the world.The lines in his poem read, "Mai ek baar laapata hona chahta hoon, bheed me khud ko phir see paana chahta hoon, jo kuch bhi tha, sab de diya apno ke lie, ab zara sa waqt bas apne lie chahta hoon." Translations? "I want to disappear once again, to find myself again in the crowd, everything I had, I gave it to my loved ones, now, I just want some time for myself." He captioned his post, "Sometimes to meet yourself, you have to be "missing" everyone." The post comes at a time when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet. However, the couple continue to not directly address it. Check out the post below. ‘Housefull 5’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows All in This Sleazier, Sillier Comic Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Post About ‘Meeting Yourself’ and ‘Missing Everyone’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

