Actress Bipasha Basu says New Year, for her, will not begin till her actor husband Karan Singh Grover is back home safely. Karan is currently travelling on work. Bipasha posted a romantic picture on Instagram where she cosies up with Karan in a pool. Arjun Rampal Wishes a Happy New Year to His ’Wonderful’ Instagram Family. Shares the Lessons Learned in 2020

"The new year for me won't begin till you are back home safely. I love you and I miss you like crazy. #monkeylove," the actress wrote as caption. Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 after they worked together in the film "Alone" the year before. Raveena Tandon Welcomes New Year 2021 with the Family by Having a Non-Alcoholic Drink

Check Out Bipasha Basu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

The couple recently co-starred in the thriller web series "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).