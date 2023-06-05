Bloody Daddy is the upcoming action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. This film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly the adaptation of the French film Sleepless Night, which was remade in Tamil as Thoongaa Vanam. Bloody Daddy stars Shahid as an NCB officer and the trailer showcased that the audience will get to watch him once again in a rugged avatar. Earlier in an interview Shahid had stated that he had a great time doing this action film. Bloody Daddy Teaser Out! Shahid Kapoor Is on Deadly Revenge Spree in Ali Abbas Zafar Actioner (Watch Video).

Bloody Daddy has skipped theatrical release and opted for a direct digital release. Ahead of the film’s premiere on the OTT platform, here’s looking at some of its key details.

Cast – The films stars Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor in the lead. It also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Bloody Daddy reads, “An NCB officer (Shahid Kapoor) and his team in Gurugram crackdown a drug deal, leading the drug lord (Ronit Roy) to kidnap the NCB officer's son in exchange for retrieving a bag of cocaine. With no other option left, the NCB officer agrees to retrieve the bag from the NCB headquarters, and bring it to his club for the exchange. Upon entering the club, he soon uncovers some of the moles in the NCB and earns the suspicions of his colleagues.”

Watch The Trailer Of Bloody Daddy Below:

Streaming Date – Bloody Daddy will premiere on JioCinema on June 9.

Review – The review for this Shahid Kapoor led film is not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the reviews are out.

