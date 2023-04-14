The teaser of the upcoming film Bloody Daddy was unveiled on Friday. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in a suave avatar with the teaser giving a glimpse of his character of what appears to be a swift assassin, who goes on a killing spree slashing whoever comes in his way. Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy’s Upcoming Film to Have Direct OTT Release (View Post).

The film also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vivan Bhathena, Zeishan Quadri, Ankur Bhatia, Mukesh Bhhatt, Sartaaj Kakkar, and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for his work in films such as Sultan, Bharat and the most recent Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi.

Talking about the film, Shahid said: "I had a great time doing an action film. I really enjoyed working with Ali (Abbas Zafar, the director). He understands this genre very well. It's been a blast. This is a very special film." Bloody Daddy: First Look Poster of Shahid Kapoor From Ali Abbas Zafar's Film Out! Teaser to Drop Soon, Promises the Actor (View Pic).

Check The Teaser Here:

The film, presented by Jio Studios in association With AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment & The Vermillion World, is an AAZ Films & Offside Entertainment Production The film is set to release on June 9, 2023.

