Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma stars in the upcoming sci-fi film Cargo, and she says working in the film nudged her to discover more about space and astronomy. Helmed by Arati Kadav, the film tells the story about a spaceship that comes close to earth everyday to pick up cargoes that are essentially dead bodies. The craft also doubles up as an immigration office for the dead. "Once I started working on the film, I was fascinated by some of the ideas. Arati is one of the few directors who discuss science with such passion and love. She has a unique vision of the world," said Shweta. Cargo Movie Review: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi’s Netflix Film Is an Ambitious but Confounded Concoction of Hindu Lore and Sci-Fi

"Everything from costumes to the bulb, everything was planned in advance. Every department had immense clarity and it all trickles down from her unwavering faith in her vision. Be it a small or big, I want to be a part of her storytelling for many films to come. I was intrigued by a few concepts she had in mind. She and I have been discussing some ideas as well," she added. Usually once a film is done, she feels that people move on. "But 'Cargo' is that one film, I won't ever move on from. It prompted me to go study about space and astronomy. I am a fashion graduate and this was never on my radar in my growing up years. But now I have been reading about the mysteries of the space," Shweta said. Cargo Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi’s Netflix Film Looks Impressive, Thanks to the Fresh Blend of Sci-Fi and Indian Mythology

"The film world has a lot of stories to tap into in the genre. As a kid my reference for the genre was 'Jurassic Park', 'Back to the Future' and 'Mr India'. As an actor, I never thought the genre is an option for us in India. Now that I have Arati, I am never letting go off her. Some films are deep learnings and 'Cargo' was that one project for me which I will always cherish. I am lucky to be one of the first actresses from the country to be taking a step towards sci-fi movies," she added.

