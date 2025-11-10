Netflix is bringing another heartfelt story to screens with Musafir Café, an adaptation of author Divya Prakash Dubey’s popular Hindi novel that explores modern relationships and emotional complexities. The romantic drama stars Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana in lead roles and marks their first major collaboration together. ‘This Dreamlike Life Is Only Because of You’: Vikrant Massey Pens Heartfelt Note After National Award Win for ‘12th Fail’ (View Post)

Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana Begin Shooting

The series is currently being filmed in the serene hill town of Mussoorie, with Mahima already spotted shooting key sequences. She will be seen portraying Sudha, a free-spirited and strong-minded lawyer who takes pride in her independence. Vikrant steps into the role of Chandar, a thoughtful software engineer with literary dreams and a quiet yearning for something more in life. Interestingly, both Vikrant and Mahima appeared in the television classic Balika Vadhu, but they never shared the screen. Musafir Café now brings them together for the first time a pairing that promises fresh chemistry and emotional depth.

‘Musafir Café’ Explores Unconventional Love Story

The novel’s story centres on Sudha and Chandar two contrasting personalities brought together by a matrimonial setup. Sudha, a principled divorce lawyer who doesn’t believe in marriage, and Chandar, a dreamer stuck in the corporate world, find themselves drawn to each other in unexpected ways. What begins as a practical arrangement soon evolves into a journey of companionship, self-discovery, and redefining love in a modern world.

Vikrant Massey on Choosing Stories That Move Him

Known for his nuanced performances in films like 12th Fail, Haseen Dillruba, and Gaslight, Vikrant Massey has built a reputation for selecting roles that challenge him as an actor. In an earlier interview, he shared his process for picking scripts, saying, “There are quite a lot of things actually. There are so many permutations and combinations that go behind choosing a role. But at the core of it lies the question - what does that story evoke within me? I always insist on reading the script myself. If it’s supposed to make me laugh, does it? If it’s supposed to make me cry, does it? That’s how I decide if it’s a story I want to tell.” Massey’s thoughtful approach to storytelling makes Musafir Café an exciting addition to his diverse filmography. ‘Dostana 2’: Vikrant Massey CONFIRMS Replacing Kartik Aryan in Karan Johar’s Much-Awaited Sequel, THIS ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Star Joins As the Other Lead!

About ‘Musafir Café’

Divya Prakash Dubey’s Musafir Café is a celebrated Hindi novel that delves into the idea of carving one’s identity while navigating love and loneliness in the modern age. Its introspective narrative and relatable characters have earned it a loyal following, making it a strong choice for a screen adaptation. While Netflix and the cast have yet to share official release details, the project has already generated buzz for its emotional premise, compelling source material and the pairing of two talented actors who are known for their authenticity on screen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Entertainment), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).