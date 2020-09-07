Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi starrer sci-fi film Cargo's official trailer is out and we saw an interesting concept with a blend of science fiction and Indian mythology. The trailer introduces Vikrant Massey as Prahastha, a demon in Indian mythology termed as rakshasa doing a desk job in Pushpak 634. The intriguing concept gets all our attention A spaceship assigned to reboot dead people who are actually being recycled getting rid of the memories and woes of their previous life. A concept of re-incarnation from Hinduism getting a blend of sci-fi makes for a promising watch. Cargo: Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi’s Science Fiction Film to Release on Netflix On September 9; Check Out the Announcement With a Mirzapur 2 Twist! (View Post)

The trailer later showcase Shweta Tripathi as Yuvishka Shekhar, Prahastha’s new assistant who accompanies him in his duties. Her character's curiosity adds spice to this Netflix film. What actually impressed us more was the dialogue of the film that appears at the end of the trailer Where Massey says "log aisa kehte hai ki woh yaha tab aatey hai jab unka sab kuch khatam ho jata hai, kabhi bhi kuch bhi hamesha k liye nai khatam hota". 14 Phere: Vikrant Massey to Romance Kriti Kharbanda in His Next, Film to Release in July 2021 (Read Details)

Watch Cargo Trailer Below:

The official synopsis of Cargo reads as follows “The Rakshasas may have traded gadas and horns for touchpads and spaceships, but the ultimate question remains the same – what happens after death? Prahastha, a rakshasa, knows the answer. He ‘recycles’ people after death. But will his everyday ‘desk job’ help him understand an even more important question – the meaning of life?” Written and directed by Arati Kadav, Cargo to stream on Netflix from September 9.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).