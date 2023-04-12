Actress Celina Jaitly has given it back hard to a social media troll, who claims she "slept with both father and son" Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. Celina, who stepped into Hindi cinema in 2003 in late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan's Janasheen starring Fardeen Khan, was responding to a user named Umair Sandhu, who is often seen posting nasty tweets about Bollywood personalities such as Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Shehnaaz Gill. Celina Jaitly Slams Twitter User Who Claimed She Slept With Both Feroze Khan and Fardeen Khan.

A tweet by the user read: "Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father (Feroze Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times." Celina clapped back and said: "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem... like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action."

Read The Tweet From Celina Jaitly:

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

Dear so called film critic Mr Sandhu you 1stly need to stop calling my magazine cover with @TusshKapoor a film! You are Pakistani but show fake locations just to be associated with our industry. FYI today 1.6M ppl stood by me against ur harassment that is the power of MY FILMS 🇮🇳 https://t.co/MytSaoyB9D — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 12, 2023

Replying to Celina, the troll wrote: "Oh just shut up! You were a C-grade Actress. Look at your Filmography. You always did soft porn Films. Ok! Married a rich guy and then settled down! Selfish woman. @TwitterSafety this psychopath is harassing me. Take notice. Celina Jaitly Was 'Tired and Exhausted of How Difficult It Kept Getting for an Outsider' So She Took a Break From Films.

"Sach Kafi Zaiyda Karwa Lag gaya!! Bataon sub ko! You were naked in front of Director Feroze Khan in his office during Janasheen auditions in 2003."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).