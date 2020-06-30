The entertainment industry facing questions about how it treats the 'outsiders'. Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has triggered the debate again. Today, Vidyut Jammwal received support on social media after he was snubbed from a press conference to announce his film while Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan were given preference. Today, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Celina Jaitly has opened up about her decision to quit films years ago. And she has also blatantly expressed how difficult it is to survive in the industry if an actor doesn't have connections. Celina Jaitly Remembers Rituparno Ghosh on Filmmaker’s 7th Death Anniversary.

Celina said, "I had taken a purposeful break from cinema because of reasons best known to me and this had nothing to do with the fact that I got married. I was just tired and exhausted of how difficult it kept getting for an outsider to continuously strive to find the roles which celebrate the actor within,"

She further explained, "Having to constantly prove myself, I just got fed up of trying to please everyone and reached a point where I said ‘okay gotta take a break’, do some other things in life, recharge batteries and then whenever I’m ready, I will come back again." Celina Jaitly Shares Post-Pregnancy Problems and How Was Life After Giving Birth to Twins.

Celina recently made a comeback with the film, Season's Greetings, which released on a streaming platform. "When my mom passed away last year, that’s when I decided to come back to cinema because it was one of her last wishes that I return to acting," the actress revealed addressing her comeback.

